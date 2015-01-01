Abstract

Background While many cancer patients survive long after diagnosis, one is bound to experience long-term and latent side effects as a result of the treatment. This experience results in a poor quality of life, morbidity, and mortality for cancer survivors. Understanding how to manage these side-effects is quite important and a key to cancer survivorship.



OBJECTIVE Given the importance of this area, the main objective of this study seeks to understand the risk factor associated with cancer survivorship.



METHODS A cross-sectional study was conducted among 154 cancer survivors from King Fahad General and Kind Abdul-Aziz hospitals. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used in analyzing the responses. Descriptive statistics were used in understanding the extent of the risk factors while inferential statistics were used to understand the cross-relationships.



RESULTS This study included 154 cancer survivors aged 18 and above at King Fahad Hospital and King Abdul-Aziz Hospital in Jeddah, Makkah Region, KSA. Thirty-one (20.1%) of the sample were males and 123 (79.9%) were females. Of all the survivors who screened, 111 (72.9%) symptoms occur before treatment, 116 (75.3%) within the treatment, and 57 (37.09%) after treatment. The relationship between Socioeconomic Status Cross Symptoms categories demonstrated below includes accommodation type, education level, age, gender, and job.



CONCLUSION The study concludes that post-cancer treatment symptoms are highly affected by other factors such as social-economic status as well as family support. As a result, the study recommends the establishment of educational materials on post-treatment symptoms, care-plans, and support groups for cancer survivors.

Language: en