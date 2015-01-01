|
Citation
Wales L, Davis K, Kelly G, Lynott H. Dev. Neurorehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Participation in childhood Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) lacks clarity in definition and determinants influencing long-term outcome. This paper aims to investigate and identify the factors that impact long-term outcomes, and prioritize the measures that focus on and endorse children, young people, and their family's concept of participation.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood; rehabilitation; participation; acquired Brain Injury