Abstract

Large carnivores play an important role in the functioning of ecosystems, yet their conservation remains a massive challenge across the world. Owing to wide-ranging habits, they encounter various anthropogenic pressures, affecting their movement in different landscape. Therefore, studying how large carnivores adapt their movement to dynamic landscape conditions is vital for management and conservation policy. A total of 26 individuals across 4 species of large carnivores of different sex and age classes (14 Panthera tigris, 3 Panthera pardus, 5 Cuon alpinus, and 4 Canis lupus pallipes) were GPS collared and monitored from 2014-19. We quantified movement parameters (step length and net squared displacement) of four large carnivores in and outside protected areas in India. We tested the effects of human pressures such as human density, road network, and landuse types on the movement of the species. We also examined the configuration of core areas as a strategy to subsist in a human-dominated landscape using BBMM. Mean displacement of large carnivores varied from 99.35 m/hr for leopards to 637.7 m/hr for wolves. Tigers outside PAs exhibited higher displacement than tigers inside PAs. Moreover, displacement during day-night was significantly different for tigers inside and outside PAs. Similarly, wolf also showed significant difference between day-night movement. However, no difference in day-night movement was found for leopard and dholes. Anthropogenic factors such as road length and proportion of agriculture within the home range of tigers outside PAs were found to be significantly different. All the habitat variables in the home range showed significant difference between the social canids. The core area size for tiger outside PA and wolf was found greater than PAs. The study on movement of large carnivore species across landscapes is crucial for conservation planning. Our findings can be a starting point for interlinking animal movement and landscape management of large carnivore conservation in the current Anthropocene.

