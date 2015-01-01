|
Citation
Mei C, Dong H, Nisenbaum E, Thielhelm T, Nourbakhsh A, Yan D, Smeal M, Lundberg Y, Hoffer ME, Angeli S, Telischi F, Nie G, Blanton SH, Liu X. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: e633207.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Vestibular disorders (VDs) are a clinically divergent group of conditions that stem from pathology at the level of the inner ear, vestibulocochlear nerve, or central vestibular pathway. No etiology can be identified in the majority of patients with VDs. Relatively few families have been reported with VD, and so far, no causative genes have been identified despite the fact that more than 100 genes have been identified for inherited hearing loss. Inherited VDs, similar to deafness, are genetically heterogeneous and follow Mendelian inheritance patterns with all modes of transmission, as well as multifactorial inheritance. With advances in genetic sequencing, evidence of familial clustering in VD has begun to highlight the genetic causes of these disorders, potentially opening up new avenues of treatment, particularly in Meniere's disease and disorders with comorbid hearing loss, such as Usher syndrome. In this review, we aim to present recent findings on the genetics of VDs, review the role of genetic sequencing tools, and explore the potential for individualized medicine in the treatment of these disorders.
Language: en
Keywords
genetics; BPV; genomics; individualized therapy; Meniere disease; next generation sequencing; usher; vestibular disorder