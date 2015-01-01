|
Lee SJ, Hyun MH. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e608357.
BACKGROUND: Numerous people in clinical settings who have experienced repeated self-injuries explain their non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) as "habitual" or due to "difficulty avoiding impulses related to NSSI." Previous studies present retrospective reports, where they experience frequent self-injurious urges and try to resist but fail. However, no study has directly investigated repeated behavioral control problems of people who engage in chronic NSSI through behavioral measurements in an experimental setting. The current study sought to investigate whether people who repeatedly attempt NSSI demonstrate deficiency in task control ability called the object-interference (O-I effect).
Language: en
non-suicidal self-injury; executive control; non-verbal Stroop task; objective-interference effect; task control