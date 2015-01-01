SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hanson GC, Rameshbabu A, Bodner TE, Hammer LB, Rohlman DS, Olson R, Wipfli B, Kuehl K, Perrin NA, Alley L, Schue A, Thompson SV, Parish M. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: e614725.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2021.614725

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to present safety, health and well-being profiles of workers within five occupations: call center work (N = 139), corrections (N = 85), construction (N = 348), homecare (N = 149), and parks and recreation (N = 178).

METHODS: Baseline data from the Data Repository of Oregon's Healthy Workforce Center were used. Measures were compared with clinical healthcare guidelines and national norms.

RESULTS: The prevalence of health and safety risks for adults was as follows: overweight (83.2%), high blood pressure (16.4%), injury causing lost work (9.9%), and reported pain (47.0%). Young workers were least likely to report adequate sleep (46.6%). Construction workers reported the highest rate of smoking (20.7%). All of the adult workers reported significantly lower general health than the general population.

CONCLUSION: The number of workers experiencing poor safety, health and well-being outcomes suggest the need for improved working conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

health promotion; health; well-being; occupational safety; health behaviors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print