|
Citation
|
Zeytinoglu M, Wroblewski KE, Vokes TJ, Huisingh-Scheetz M, Hawkley LC, Huang ES. Gerontol. Geriatr. Med. 2021; 7: e2333721421989217.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Falls represent a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in older adults, and are more common among those living alone. We aimed to determine if there is an association between loneliness and falls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
falls; older adults; mortality; depression; loneliness; comorbidity