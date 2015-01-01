|
Tyrala E, Goodstein MH, Batra E, Kelly B, Bannon J, Bell T. Glob. Pediatr. Health 2021; 8: e2333794X21989549.
OBJECTIVEs. Survey current experience with Skin to Skin care (SSC) in Pennsylvania Maternity Centers. Study Design. The nursing director of each Maternity Center in PA (n = 95) was sent an on-line confidential survey querying SSC practices. Responses were compared by delivery size, location, and nature of affiliation. Statistics analyzed by chi-square and student t-test.
Language: en
Keywords
infant; safety; care; skin to skin