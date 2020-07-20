Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide, a major public health concern, is a leading cause of injury and death worldwide. The present study aims to assess suicidal behaviors and suicide risk among Bangladeshi people during COVID-19.



METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey was conducted from July 10 to July 20, 2020, involving 1,415 Bangladeshi residents ages 18 years or older. Data was collected via an anonymous online questionnaire. The Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised was used to assess suicide risk. The depression and anxiety subscales of the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale 21 were used to assess depression and anxiety. Logistic regression analyses and Pearson's correlation were performed to examine the association of variables.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicide ideation and planning among Bangladeshi people during the COVID-19 pandemic was 19.0% and 18.5%, respectively. Having suicidal risk during the COVID-19 pandemic was reported by 33.5% participants. Suicide risk was associated higher with females, divorced or widowed marital statuses and low educational attainment (i.e., secondary or below and higher secondary/diploma). Additionally, living in high COVID-19 prevalent areas, having economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, relatives or acquaintances die from COVID-19, direct contact with COVID-19 patient(s), and fear of COVID-19 infection were associated with suicide risk.



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 pandemic imposes significant psychological consequences on people, thus, concerned authorities should pay attention to people's mental health and focus on suicide prevention and awareness during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

