Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child-To-Child Approach is an innovative strategy for preventing and reducing the morbidity and mortality burden of unintentional childhood injuries.



OBJECTIVES: To test effectiveness of Child-To-Child Approach in preventing unintentional childhood injuries and their consequences. STUDY DESIGN: Community-based non-randomized cluster-controlled trial of parallel design. PARTICIPANTS: 397 children and adolescents. INTERVENTION: Eldest literate adolescent of selected families of intervention area were trained on prevention of injuries. They were to implement the knowledge gained to prevent injuries in themselves and their younger siblings and also disseminate this knowledge to other members of their families. OUTCOME: Data was collected from both intervention and control areas during pre- and post-intervention phases on the magnitude of injuries, time for recovery from injuries, place for seeking treatment, cost of treatment, knowledge and practice of participants and their families regarding injuries.



RESULT: During post-intervention phase, the intervention group experienced a significant reduction in incidence of injuries, increased preference for institutional treatment of injuries and increased knowledge and practice regarding injuries, in comparison to its pre-intervention data and data of the control group in post-intervention phase. Total time for recovery and cost of treatment for injuries also decreased in intervention group in post-intervention phase, though differences were not statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: Child-To-Child Approach is effective in reducing childhood injuries, improving choice of place for seeking treatment, increasing knowledge of participants, improving family practices regarding prevention of injuries and reducing expenditure on treatment of childhood injuries.

