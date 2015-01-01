SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sato S, Kusano K, Ohta H, Tsukahara Y, Kida G, Tsumiyama E, Nishizawa T, Oba T, Kawabe R, Yamakawa H, Akasaka K, Amano M, Takemura T, Matsushima H. Intern. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Society of Internal Medicine)

DOI

10.2169/internalmedicine.5674-20

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A 60-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to our hospital with a fever and shortness of breath occurring immediately after using hairspray. Chest high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) showed ground-glass opacities (GGOs) predominantly distributed around the bronchovascular bundles, and a pathological evaluation by a transbronchial lung cryobiopsy (TBLC) revealed fibrotic non-specific interstitial pneumonia (f-NSIP). Her symptoms disappeared without the use of corticosteroids, and GGO on HRCT improved markedly over time. This case suggests that a pathological evaluation by a TBLC for lung injury due to inhalation pathogen exposure may provide a more accurate diagnosis and a better understanding of the pathology from bronchial to interstitial lesions than transbronchial lung biopsy.


Language: en

Keywords

acute lung injury; hairspray; inhalation; interstitial pneumonia; transbronchial cryobiopsy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print