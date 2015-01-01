|
Sato S, Kusano K, Ohta H, Tsukahara Y, Kida G, Tsumiyama E, Nishizawa T, Oba T, Kawabe R, Yamakawa H, Akasaka K, Amano M, Takemura T, Matsushima H. Intern. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Society of Internal Medicine)
A 60-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to our hospital with a fever and shortness of breath occurring immediately after using hairspray. Chest high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) showed ground-glass opacities (GGOs) predominantly distributed around the bronchovascular bundles, and a pathological evaluation by a transbronchial lung cryobiopsy (TBLC) revealed fibrotic non-specific interstitial pneumonia (f-NSIP). Her symptoms disappeared without the use of corticosteroids, and GGO on HRCT improved markedly over time. This case suggests that a pathological evaluation by a TBLC for lung injury due to inhalation pathogen exposure may provide a more accurate diagnosis and a better understanding of the pathology from bronchial to interstitial lesions than transbronchial lung biopsy.
Language: en
acute lung injury; hairspray; inhalation; interstitial pneumonia; transbronchial cryobiopsy