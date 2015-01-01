Abstract

A 60-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to our hospital with a fever and shortness of breath occurring immediately after using hairspray. Chest high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) showed ground-glass opacities (GGOs) predominantly distributed around the bronchovascular bundles, and a pathological evaluation by a transbronchial lung cryobiopsy (TBLC) revealed fibrotic non-specific interstitial pneumonia (f-NSIP). Her symptoms disappeared without the use of corticosteroids, and GGO on HRCT improved markedly over time. This case suggests that a pathological evaluation by a TBLC for lung injury due to inhalation pathogen exposure may provide a more accurate diagnosis and a better understanding of the pathology from bronchial to interstitial lesions than transbronchial lung biopsy.

Language: en