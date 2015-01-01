Abstract

AIMS: To explore the risk factors of falls and the gender differences based on demographic and disease characteristics, physical capability, and fear of falling in older adults with diabetes visiting outpatient clinics in Taiwan.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional design.



METHODS: A total of 485 patients with type 2 diabetes aged between 65 and 80 years were recruited from three endocrine outpatient clinics in Taiwan. Demographic and disease characteristics, fall history in the previous one year and fear of falling were collected by a self-reported questionnaire. Calf circumference, handgrip strength, one-leg standing and time up-and-go tests were all performed to assess the physical capability of participants. Data were collected from May 2019 to May 2020.



RESULTS: Female gender (OR = 1.75), handgrip strength (OR = 2.43) and fear of falling (OR = 3.38) were important risk factors of falls overall, although fear of falling (OR = 4.69) was the only important risk factor of falls in males, while handgrip strength (OR = 3.48) and fear of falling (OR = 2.86) were important risk factors of falls in females. The sensitivity of simultaneous screening handgrip strength and fear of falling were 85.7, 86.4 and 86.2 in males, females and older adults overall with diabetes, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Fear of falling was an important risk factor of falls in both genders, especially in males. Handgrip strength was an important risk factor of falls specifically for females. By simultaneously screening fear of falling and handgrip strength, risk of falls in older adults with diabetes at outpatient clinics could be identified in a more timely manner. Impact Nurses could periodically and simultaneously assess fear of falling and handgrip strength of older adults with diabetes at outpatient clinics. For those are identified at risk of falls on either fear of falling or handgrip strength, nurses could provide corresponding interventions to reduce the fear of falling or improve muscle strength to prevent such falls.

