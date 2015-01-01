|
John RR, P John R. J. Maxillofac. Oral Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: The whole world is under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has put all nations in a unique lockdown situation to contain the disease. Though the environment got ameliorated with low pollution levels, this unexpected lockdown has taken a toll on humans' mental health. As the effects of lockdown can affect college students due to fear, anxiety and stress, this study intends to assess the attitude of the university students.
Attitude; Coping; COVID-19; Lockdown; University students