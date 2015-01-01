Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate epidemiology, clinical characteristics and outcomes of patients sustained traffic-related open globe injury (OGI).



METHODS: The medical records of all OGI patients who were admitted in a tertiary referral center from January 2006 to December 2016 were retrospectively evaluated. Then, the records of injuries related to traffic accidents were identified and reviewed in detail.



RESULTS: Among the overall causes of OGI, traffic-related accidents comprised 92/978 (9%) of cases. Nearly half of the injuries (51%) occurred in the 20-39-year-old group and 59% involved automobile transportation. Globe rupture occurred in 48 (47%) eyes. Following treatments, LogMAR visual acuity (VA) significantly improved from a median (interquartile range) of 2.3 (1.9-2.3) to 1.7 (0.3-3.0), at the final appointment. Presence of relative afferent pupillary defect and presence of retinal detachment were predictors for poor final visual outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Traffic-related OGI had a high prevalence in the young. The risky transportation modes were motorcycles in teenagers and automobiles in young adults. Despite treatment, there was a considerable proportion of impaired final VA. This information could help establish effective safety education and encourage regular adherence to road safety behaviors in the high-risk groups.

Language: en