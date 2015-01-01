CONTACT US: Contact info
Yau HCV. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 2021(2): rjab005.
Abstract
Small bowel rupture in blunt force trauma usually results from high-velocity and high-energy forces. The occurrence of this following collision in sport is a rare event that requires urgent surgical intervention. This is the case of a 27-year-old male who sustained a jejunal rupture following a collision during a game of soccer.
