Yau HCV. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 2021(2): rjab005.

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/jscr/rjab005

unavailable

Small bowel rupture in blunt force trauma usually results from high-velocity and high-energy forces. The occurrence of this following collision in sport is a rare event that requires urgent surgical intervention. This is the case of a 27-year-old male who sustained a jejunal rupture following a collision during a game of soccer.


Language: en
