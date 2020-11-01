Abstract

BACKGROUND: Looking at the background vulnerability and increasing incidence of suicides among medical students, more information on its burden and causes is needed.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted at a medical college to assess prevalence of suicide ideation and associated factors among medical students. Data were collected through a web-based survey questionnaire using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 and items on suicide cognitions, suicide attempt history and risk factors. Bivariate and multivariate analyses were performed in SPSS.



RESULTS: A total of 506 students (69.2%) responded to the survey questionnaire. The 2-week prevalence of depression and suicide ideation was 14% (73/506) and 9% (44/506). Proportion of participants reporting suicidal cognitions in preceding 1 month: life not worth living-13%; death wish-6%; suicidal ideas-4%; and suicide plan-1%. The significant predictors of suicide ideation were female gender (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 3.2, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.6-49.1), alcohol use (AOR = 3.2, 95% CI 1.1-9.7), history of facing any type of abuse (AOR = 3.9, 95% CI 1.2-11.9), academic stress (AOR = 3.3, 95% CI 1-10.9), family-related stress (AOR = 5.6, 95% CI 1.8-17) and relationship-related stress (AOR = 3.5, 95% CI 1.1-10.8). Half of the students reported presence of academic stress as important life stressor. Three-fourth students preferred friends as their source of help in times of need. Web-based survey method for screening was acceptable to students.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of suicide ideation is alarmingly high among medical students. Academic stress, previous experience of abuse, stress originating from family expectations and strained relationship with friends and peers were found to be risk factors or predictors for suicidal ideation.

