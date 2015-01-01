|
Fitzgerald JM, Chesney SA, Lee TS, Brasel K, Larson CL, Hillard CJ, deRoon-Cassini TA. Neurobiol. Stress 2021; 14: e100304.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Biological mechanisms associated with response to trauma may impact risk for depression. One such mechanism is endocannabinoid signaling (eCB), a neuromodulatory system comprised of the CB1 subtype of cannabinoid receptors (CB1R), encoded by the CNR1 gene, and two primary endogenous ligands: 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG) and N-arachidonylethanolamine (AEA), hydrolyzed by monoacylglycerol lipase (gene name MGLL) and fatty acid amide hydrolase (gene name FAAH). Preclinical data suggest that eCB/CB1R signaling acts as a stress buffer and its loss or suppression increases depression-like behaviors. We examined circulating concentrations of the eCBs (2-AG and AEA) days and six months after a traumatic injury as a marker of eCB/CB1R signaling and as predictors of Center for Epidemiologic Studies of Depression Scale-Revised [CESD-R] scores as a measure of depression severity six months after injury. We also explored associations of CNR1, FAAH, and MGLL genetic variance with depression severity at six months.
Injuries; Trauma; Depression; Endocannabinoids; Genotype