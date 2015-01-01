Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are indications that during the lockdown and the measures of social distancing due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, physical and sexual child abuse and neglect may have increased. Additionally, decreased social control may have led to a lower detection rate of child protection cases.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to better understand the impact of the lockdown in Germany on the frequency and severity of child abuse and neglect. To do so the quantity and quality of cases of suspected child abuse and neglect in German pediatric departments and outpatient departments for medical child protection were examined.



METHODS: In May 2020 a total of 343 institutions of medical child protection were invited to fill in a questionnaire with items describing their institution and items depicting cases of child protection in March and April 2019 and 2020 regarding age, form and severity of abuse as well as items to describe particular remarks and ideas for child protection during the pandemic.



RESULTS: Out of the 343 pediatric departments and outpatient departments of medical child protection invited, the participation rate was 46%. In this study 81 institutions reported the total cases of suspected child abuse or neglect for both March and April 2019 and 2020. The number of cases dropped from 454 to 387 (-15%) in outpatient child abuse clinics and from 307 to 246 (-20%) in pediatric inpatient departments. Regarding the age of affected children and the form of abuse no significant differences were found.



CONCLUSION: The study found a decrease in reported cases of suspected child abuse and neglect during the lockdown in March and April 2020 compared to 2019. While the results do not show an increase of total child abuse and neglect, as suspected by many professionals, the decrease in reported cases may be explained by a steep increase in unreported cases due to reduced social control.

