Abstract

PURPOSE: To report on healthcare staff's views of the barriers to preventing suicide and self-harm. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using a qualitative approach, data were collected through "World Café" discussion forums and written submissions, and analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.



FINDINGS: Healthcare staff, including psychiatric nurses, perceived that a whole of society approach was needed for suicide and self-harm prevention. Support for those at the front line is needed as well as clear referral pathways and interagency working. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Formalized support for staff working in healthcare should be given with a flexible and inclusive approach to service delivery adopted.

