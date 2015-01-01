SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Goodwin J, Kilty C, Meehan E, Murphy M, Dillon C, Heffernan S, Greaney S, O'Brien M, Chambers D, Twomey U, Horgan A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ppc.12744

unavailable

PURPOSE: To report on healthcare staff's views of the barriers to preventing suicide and self-harm. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using a qualitative approach, data were collected through "World Café" discussion forums and written submissions, and analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.

FINDINGS: Healthcare staff, including psychiatric nurses, perceived that a whole of society approach was needed for suicide and self-harm prevention. Support for those at the front line is needed as well as clear referral pathways and interagency working. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Formalized support for staff working in healthcare should be given with a flexible and inclusive approach to service delivery adopted.


suicide; self-harm; qualitative research; healthcare staff; world café

