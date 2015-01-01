|
Goodwin J, Kilty C, Meehan E, Murphy M, Dillon C, Heffernan S, Greaney S, O'Brien M, Chambers D, Twomey U, Horgan A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
PURPOSE: To report on healthcare staff's views of the barriers to preventing suicide and self-harm. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using a qualitative approach, data were collected through "World Café" discussion forums and written submissions, and analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.
Keywords
suicide; self-harm; qualitative research; healthcare staff; world café