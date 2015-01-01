|
Kilty C, Goodwin J, Hartigan I, Meehan E, Murphy M, Dillon C, Heffernan S, Hegarty J, Greaney S, O'Brien M, Chambers D, Twomey U, Horgan A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
PURPOSE: To explore healthcare staff's knowledge and awareness of, and responses to, suicide and self-harm. DESIGN AND METHODS: A qualitative design was adopted, and data were collected using a "World Café" approach (n = 143 participants), in addition to written submissions (n = 10). Data were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.
Language: en
suicide; self-harm; qualitative research; healthcare staff; World Café