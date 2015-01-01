SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kilty C, Goodwin J, Hartigan I, Meehan E, Murphy M, Dillon C, Heffernan S, Hegarty J, Greaney S, O'Brien M, Chambers D, Twomey U, Horgan A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ppc.12737

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore healthcare staff's knowledge and awareness of, and responses to, suicide and self-harm. DESIGN AND METHODS: A qualitative design was adopted, and data were collected using a "World Café" approach (n = 143 participants), in addition to written submissions (n = 10). Data were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.

FINDINGS: There was variation relating to awareness of and responses to suicide and self-harm. Participants highlighted the need for further staff education and training, and a review of standardized assessment tools and referral processes. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Tailored training and education resources are required for healthcare staff. Clear protocols for assessing, treating, and referring people deemed at risk of suicide and self-harm are needed.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; self-harm; qualitative research; healthcare staff; World Café

