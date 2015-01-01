Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore healthcare staff's knowledge and awareness of, and responses to, suicide and self-harm. DESIGN AND METHODS: A qualitative design was adopted, and data were collected using a "World Café" approach (n = 143 participants), in addition to written submissions (n = 10). Data were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.



FINDINGS: There was variation relating to awareness of and responses to suicide and self-harm. Participants highlighted the need for further staff education and training, and a review of standardized assessment tools and referral processes. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Tailored training and education resources are required for healthcare staff. Clear protocols for assessing, treating, and referring people deemed at risk of suicide and self-harm are needed.

