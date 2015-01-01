|
Citation
|
Blomgren J, Perhoniemi R. Scand. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: Mental disorders are among the key public health challenges and cause a significant share of sickness absence. The aim of this study was to examine gender and age-specific trends in sickness absence in Finland among non-retired persons aged 16-67 years during 2005-2019 by main diagnostic groups. Special focus was put on the development of sickness absence due to mental and behavioural disorders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Finland; mental health; mental disorders; depression; Sickness absence