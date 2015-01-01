SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Marciniak RA, Ebersole KT, Cornell DJ. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)

10.3233/WOR-203401

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Research has suggested that balance ability contributes to musculoskeletal injury (MSKI) rates in firefighters. Though the Y-Balance Test (YBT) can predict injury, it is unclear what physical measures inform YBT performance in firefighters. Thus, there is a lack of knowledge regarding best practice for improving balance in firefighters.

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the relationship between the YBT and fitness measures, including body composition, aerobic capacity, functional total-body power, upper and lower-body strength, and movement efficiency, among firefighters.

METHODS: Dynamic balance (YBT), body mass index (BMI), body-fat percentage (BF%), fat free mass (FFM), aerobic capacity (VO2max), stair climb (SC), upper (1RMbench) and lower-body (1RMsquat) strength, and Fusionetics™ Movement Efficiency Screen (ME) measures were collected among 35 firefighter recruits. Pearson correlation coefficients were used to examine relationships between YBT and the performance measures.

RESULTS: Dynamic balance ability in firefighter recruits is significantly (p <  0.05) related to BMI, lower-body strength, and movement quality, but not with aerobic capacity, stair climb performance, and upper body strength.

CONCLUSIONS: Greater YBT performance in firefighter recruits is associated with lower BMI, greater functional movement, and higher lower-body strength. Future research is warranted to incorporate these elements into balance training programs for firefighter recruits.


movement efficiency; power; strength; tactical athlete; Y-balance test

