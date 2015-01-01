Abstract

BACKGROUND: Employers must provide their workers with a safe working environment. Violence at the workplace is considered to pose risks for mental health. However, it is rarely investigated whether or not violence at the workplace in a setting can further increase the risk of mental disorders among employees. Risk assessment of workplace violence is still a major challenge for law enforcement, mental health, and other professionals. These critical and specific evaluations need an innovative approach.



OBJECTIVES: In this paper, the Optimized Grey Dynamic System Theory (OGDST) is used to analyze work-related incidents and hazard assessment. The forecasting model is built using annual data sets of work-related incidents.



RESULTS: Research shows that aggressive psychological behavior often precedes the physical abuse of the workplace, whereas employers often ignore signs of warning even when identified by employees. Effectiveness tests demonstrate the efficiency of these suggested models.



CONCLUSION: The results convey information supporting the conceptualization and assessment of models of workplace violence as a phenomenon arising from negative physical and psychological experiences of individuals at the workplace.

Language: en