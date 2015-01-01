|
Fu H, Zhang Y, Subbareddy R, Vadivel T. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)
BACKGROUND: Employers must provide their workers with a safe working environment. Violence at the workplace is considered to pose risks for mental health. However, it is rarely investigated whether or not violence at the workplace in a setting can further increase the risk of mental disorders among employees. Risk assessment of workplace violence is still a major challenge for law enforcement, mental health, and other professionals. These critical and specific evaluations need an innovative approach.
risk assessment; law enforcement; Dynamic system; psychological behavior