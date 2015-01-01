|
Zheyuan C, Arafatur Rahman M, Tao H, Liu Y, Pengxuan D, Yaseen ZM. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)
BACKGROUND: The increasing use of robotics in the work of co-workers poses some new problems in terms of occupational safety and health. In the workplace, industrial robots are being used increasingly. During operations such as repairs, unmanageable, adjustment, and set-up, robots can cause serious and fatal injuries to workers. Collaborative robotics recently plays a rising role in the manufacturing filed, warehouses, mining agriculture, and much more in modern industrial environments. This development advances with many benefits, like higher efficiency, increased productivity, and new challenges like new hazards and risks from the elimination of human and robotic barriers.
ICT; Artificial intelligence; industrial robot; semantic model