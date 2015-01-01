|
Citation
Wei H, Rahman MA, Hu X, Zhang L, Guo L, Tao H, Salih SQ. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The selection of orders is the method of gathering the parts needed to assemble the final products from storage sites. Kitting is the name of a ready-to-use package or a parts kit, flexible robotic systems will significantly help the industry to improve the performance of this activity. In reality, despite some other limitations on the complexity of components and component characteristics, the technological advances in recent years in robotics and artificial intelligence allows the treatment of a wide range of items.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Artificial intelligence; flexible robot; robotic kitting; routing technology