Citation
Sears JM, Fulton-Kehoe D, Hogg-Johnson S. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Roughly 10% of injured workers experience work injuries that result in permanent impairment and a permanent partial disability (PPD) award. This study aimed to characterize and quantify long-term employment outcomes for injured workers, by the degree of whole body impairment (WBI) and by participation in several workers' compensation (WC)-based return-to-work (RTW) programs.
Language: en
Keywords
return to work; occupational injuries; disability evaluation; Functional Comorbidity Index; permanent impairment; permanent partial disability; unemployment; vocational rehabilitation; workers' compensation