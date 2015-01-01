Abstract

AIMS : The associations of visual impairment (VI) with cardio-metabolic risk factors have been reported but its association with cardiovascular mortality remains uncertain. Therefore, we evaluated the association of visual acuity (VA) with overall, injury-related, and cardiovascular mortality.



METHODS AND RESULTS: A cohort study was performed in 580 746 Korean adults (average age, 39.7 years) who were followed for a median of 8.1 years (maximum, 16 years). Presenting VA was measured by the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) chart. Visual acuity in the better vision eye was categorized as normal vision (≥0.8), lowered vision (0.5-0.8), mild visual impairment (VI) (0.3-0.5), or moderate to severe VI (<0.3). Vital status and cause of death were ascertained through linkage to national death records. During 4 632 892.2 person-years of follow-up, 6585 overall deaths, 974 cardiovascular deaths, and 1163 injury-related deaths were identified. After adjustment for possible confounders, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for overall mortality among participants with lowered vision, minimal VI, and moderate to severe VI were 1.21 (1.13-1.29), 1.26 (1.15-1.37), and 1.54 (1.40-1.68), respectively, compared with those with normal vision. The corresponding HRs (95% CIs) for injury-related mortality were 1.12 (0.96-1.32), 0.98 (0.76-1.26), and 1.36 (1.04-1.79), respectively, and the corresponding HRs (95% CIs) for cardiovascular mortality were 1.32 (1.12-1.57), 1.43 (1.15-1.77), and 2.41 (1.94-2.99).



CONCLUSION : In this large cohort of young and middle-aged individuals, VI was associated with increased risk of mortality especially due to cardiovascular disease.

