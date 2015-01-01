SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dossetor PJ, Fitzpatrick EFM, Glass K, Douglas K, Watkins R, Oscar J, Carter M, Harley D, Jeffery HE, Elliott EJ, Martiniuk ALC. Glob. Pediatr. Health 2021; 8: e2333794X21991006.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2333794X21991006

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background. Aboriginal leaders invited us to examine the frequency and reasons for emergency department (ED) presentations by children in remote Western Australia, where Prenatal Alcohol Exposure (PAE) is common.

METHODS. ED presentations (2007-11 inclusive) were examined for all children born in the Fitzroy Valley in 2002-03.

RESULTS. ED data for 127/134 (94.7%) children (95% Aboriginal) showed 1058 presentations over 5-years. Most (81%) had at least 1 presentation (median 9.0, range 1-50). Common presentations included: screening/follow-up/social reasons (16.0%), injury (15.1%), diseases of the ear (14.9%), skin (13.8%), respiratory tract (13.4%), and infectious and parasitic diseases (9.8%). PAE and higher presentations rates were associated. Commonly associated socio-economic factors were household over-crowding, financial and food insecurity.

CONCLUSION. Children in very remote Fitzroy Crossing communities have high rates of preventable ED presentations, especially those with PAE. Support for culturally appropriate preventative programs and improved access to primary health services need to be provided in remote Australia.


Language: en

Keywords

Australia; pediatric; Aboriginal; emergency department presentation; rural and remote

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print