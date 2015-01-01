|
Citation
|
Dossetor PJ, Fitzpatrick EFM, Glass K, Douglas K, Watkins R, Oscar J, Carter M, Harley D, Jeffery HE, Elliott EJ, Martiniuk ALC. Glob. Pediatr. Health 2021; 8: e2333794X21991006.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background. Aboriginal leaders invited us to examine the frequency and reasons for emergency department (ED) presentations by children in remote Western Australia, where Prenatal Alcohol Exposure (PAE) is common.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; pediatric; Aboriginal; emergency department presentation; rural and remote