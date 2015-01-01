|
Citation
|
Berendsen S, van Tricht MJ, Tedja A, Burger TJ, de Koning MB, de Haan L. Int. J. Methods Psychiatr. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Profile characteristics are factors that are relevant for diagnosis, prognosis or treatment. The present study aims to develop a set of clinically relevant profile characteristics. Moreover, our goal is to determine the inter-rater reliability (IRR) of the selected profile characteristics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychosis; clinical profiling; heterogeneity; inter-rater reliability; training procedures