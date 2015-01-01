|
Citation
|
Jones C, Harasym J, Miguel-Cruz A, Chisholm S, Smith-MacDonald L, Brémault-Phillips S. JMIR Ment. Health 2021; 8(2): e26360.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, JMIR Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) occurs at a higher frequency among military personnel than among civilians. A common symptom of mTBIs is cognitive dysfunction. Health care professionals use neuropsychological assessments as part of a multidisciplinary and best practice approach for mTBI management. Such assessments support clinical diagnosis, symptom management, rehabilitation, and return-to-duty planning. Military health care organizations currently use computerized neurocognitive assessment tools (NCATs). NCATs and more traditional neuropsychological assessments present unique challenges in both clinical and military settings. Many research gaps remain regarding psychometric properties, usability, acceptance, feasibility, effectiveness, sensitivity, and utility of both types of assessments in military environments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognition; assessment; traumatic brain injury; posttraumatic stress disorder; mobile phone; rehabilitation; military; head injury; brain concussion; neurocognitive assessment tool