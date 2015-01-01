Abstract

The relationships between psychological stress and cognitive functions are still to be defined despite some recent progress. Clinically, we noticed that patients with Down syndrome (DS) may develop rapid neurocognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease (AD) earlier than expected, often shortly after a traumatic life event (bereavement over the leave of a primary caregiver, an assault, modification of lifestyle, or the loss of parents). Of course, individuals with DS are naturally prone to develop AD, given the triplication of chromosome 21. However, the relatively weak intensity of the stressful event and the rapid pace of cognitive decline after stress in these patients have to be noticed. It seems DS patients react to stress in a similar manner normal persons react to a very intense stress, and thereafter develop a state very much alike post-traumatic stress disorders. Unfortunately, only a few studies have studied stress-induced regression in patients with DS. Thus, we reviewed the biochemical events involved in psychological stress and found some possible links with cognitive impairment and AD. Interestingly, these links could probably be also applied to non-DS persons submitted to an intense stress. We believe these links should be further explored as a better understanding of the relationships between stress and cognition could help in many situations including individuals of the general population.

