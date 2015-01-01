|
Trager BM, Koning IM, Turrisi R. Addict. Behav. 2021; 117: e106855.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The parental rules toward drinking questionnaire (PRQ; Van der Vorst et al., 2005) assesses strictness toward adolescent drinking situations. The aim of the current study was to address a gap in the literature on the psychometric testing and evaluation of the factor structure of the PRQ. The current sample consisted of Dutch adolescents (N = 2922) who participated in a randomized control trial with three intervention groups (parent, student, and parent + student) and a control. PRQ and frequency of alcohol use (past month and year) were measured at baseline (T1) and 12 months later (T2).
Alcohol; Parent; Adolescence; Measure; Rules