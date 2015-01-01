|
Citation
|
Stevely AK, de Vocht F, Neves Lic RB, Holmes J, Meier PS. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: The Licensing Act 2003 deregulated trading hours in England and Wales (E&W). Previous evaluations have focused on consumption and harm outcomes, finding mixed results. Several evaluations speculated on the reasons for their results, noting the role of changes in the characteristics of drinking occasions. This study aimed to test proposed mechanisms of effect for the Licensing Act 2003 by evaluating changes in characteristics of drinking occasions. DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Interrupted monthly time series analysis of effects in E&W versus a Scottish control series, using 2001-2008 data collected via 7-day drinking occasions diaries by the market research company Kantar (N=89,192 adults aged 18+). MEASUREMENTS: Outcomes were start and end time of each reported occasion; variation in finish time; prevalence of pre-loading, post-loading and late-night drinking; and alcohol consumption (in units).
Language: en