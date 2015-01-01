Abstract

PURPOSE In early 2020, the second International Cognitive-Communication Disorders Conference was held to provide an opportunity for researchers and clinician-scientists to discuss the most recent advances and pressing issues in the care of individuals with cognitive-communication disorders (CCDs). Presentations and discussions resulted in the identification of four areas in need of attention: (a) terminology, (b) training, (c) interdisciplinary teams, and (d) pediatrics. We will explore the four themes identified at ICCDC, specifically expanding on how terminology, training, and teams intersect in pediatric traumatic brain injury care. Additionally, we will provide two case studies to highlight the integration of these themes and suggest ways to advance clinical service provision across medical and educational settings for persons with CCDs through the lens of pediatrics.



CONCLUSION While speech-language pathology has come a long way since the original discussion of CCD over 30 years ago, clinicians and researchers have ongoing opportunities to help advance the ways in which speech-language pathologists offer support to persons, specifically children, with CCDs and to continue to advance the profession.

Language: en