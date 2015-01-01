Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted with an aim to determine whether biochemical parameters could be used to identify the individuals at risk of suicide.



METHODS: The experimental group consisted of a total of 46 patients that presented to the emergency department after a suicide attempt. 45 healthy individuals constituted the control group. All subjects were evaluated by using the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), the Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI), and the Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSSI). All subjects were evaluated for leukocyte count, mean platelet volume (MPV), C-reactive protein (CRP), cholesterol, triglyceride levels and neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR). The Vitamin D levels of the subjects in the experimental group were also measured.



RESULTS: The BAI (p < 0.01), BDI (p < 0.01), and BSSI (p < 0.01) scores of the two groups were significantly different. The two groups were also significantly different in terms of CRP (p < 0.01), cholesterol (p < 0.05), NLR (p < 0.01), MPV (p < 0.01), triglyceride (p < 0.01) and leukocyte (p < 0.01) results. The vitamin D levels of the experimental group were found to be below normal vitamin D levels. High CRP levels were found to be a predictor of anxiety symptoms, and MPV and triglyceride levels were found to be predictors of depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: We believe that biochemical parameters can be used to identify people with increased suicide risk, and suicide rates can be reduced by ensuring that these patients receive mental health care in the early period (Tab. 5, Ref. 42).

