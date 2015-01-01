Abstract

Suicide is a global public health challenge. We explore the benefits and challenges of operationalizing strategic objectives of national suicide prevention policies locally. To implement policy effectively, local resources must be mobilized, and we investigate a real-time surveillance, principles-based model led by the police through a multiple case-study design. We found current data collected on deaths by suicide is limited and more localized responses are necessary. Multi-agency communication, utilization of existing local support systems, and emotional support for frontline practitioners is essential. Police are on the frontline for suicide and are uniquely placed to collect data and support families.

Language: en