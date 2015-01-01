|
Hauger LE, Havnes IA, Jørstad ML, Bjørnebekk A. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 221: e108604.
BACKGROUND: Anabolic androgenic steroid (AAS) use is associated with a wide range of adverse physical, psychological and social effects. While some experience few side effects, others might experience severe consequences. Aggression and violence are among the often-cited side effects associated with high-dose AAS use; however, most of the knowledge is generated from subgroups, such as prison populations. A likely hypothesis is that AAS use is associated with aggression and violence, but that these associations are complex and may be mediated by several factors, such as substance use, AAS dependence and personality traits.
Violence; Aggression; Executive function; Anabolic androgenic steroids; Antisocial personality