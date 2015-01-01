|
Hagen BN, Sawatzky A, Harper SL, O'Sullivan TL, Jones-Bitton A. J. Agromed. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Working in agriculture has been associated with increased prevalence of psychological distress and mental health concerns. Farmers are also less likely than non-farmers to seek-help for their mental health. Previous research examining help-seeking among farmers has focused predominantly on male farmers, and has not included many of the Canadian agricultural commodity groups or provinces. The goal of this study was to explore perceptions of farmer help-seeking for mental health amongst farmers and people who work with farmers. The study objectives were to characterize the motivations and barriers to help-seeking behaviours.
mental health; agriculture; farmer; help-seeking