Troy D, Russell A, Kidger J, Wright C. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity strongly predicts adolescent multiple health risk behaviours (MRBs) such as alcohol/tobacco use, self-harm and physical inactivity, and both adversities and MRBs are associated with premature mortality and several chronic health conditions that are among the leading causes of death in adults. It is therefore important to understand the relationship between adversities and MRBs and what could mediate any association. The aim of this study was to explore whether childhood psychopathology mediates associations between adversities and MRBs.
Keywords
Adverse childhood experiences; ALSPAC; adolescence; mediation analysis; multiple health risk behaviours; psychosocial attributes; structural equation modelling; UK birth cohort study