Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity strongly predicts adolescent multiple health risk behaviours (MRBs) such as alcohol/tobacco use, self-harm and physical inactivity, and both adversities and MRBs are associated with premature mortality and several chronic health conditions that are among the leading causes of death in adults. It is therefore important to understand the relationship between adversities and MRBs and what could mediate any association. The aim of this study was to explore whether childhood psychopathology mediates associations between adversities and MRBs.



METHODS: Participants were young people in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC) (N = 5,799). Using structural equation modelling, we explored the associations between adversities before 9 years and MRBs at age 16 years. We also explored potential mediating pathways through dimensional psychopathology measured by the Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire subscales at age 12 years.



RESULTS: There were strong positive associations between adversities and MRBs (β.25, 95% CI 0.20, 0.31, p < .001) suggesting that each additional adversity is associated with a 0.25 increase in number of MRBs out of 13 total risk behaviours. We found robust evidence of mediating pathways from adversities through conduct problems (β.05, 95% CI 0.03, 0.06, p < .001), hyperactivity/inattention (β.02, 95% CI 0.01, 0.03, p < .001) and peer relationship problems (β -.02, 95% CI -0.03, -0.02, p < .001) to MRBs.



CONCLUSIONS: Increased conduct problems and hyperactivity/inattention appear to partially explain the relationship between adversities and MRBs. Peer relationship problems also appear to reduce the association between adversities and MRBs, and further research is needed to understand how to encourage peer connectivity without increasing risk of MRBs. These results suggest that interventions aimed at reducing MRBs among those exposed to childhood adversities could focus on prevention of behavioural problems.

