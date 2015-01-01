|
Na WI, Park JO, Cho GC, Lee EJ, Wang SJ, Park HA. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2021; 36(7): e53.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Academy of Medical Science)
BACKGROUND: Most unintentional injuries that occur at home are preventable. However, it may be difficult to sufficiently reduce the number of falls occurring at home by only identifying risk factors focused on specific age groups. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the risk factors (especially age and places where injuries occurred at home) for intracranial injury (ICI) caused by unintentional falls at home.
