Abstract

Flashbulb memories are consistent and vivid representations of the way people learnt of an important, surprising and consequential event. We had two main aims for this study. Our first aim was to evaluate the consistency of flashbulb memories as accurately as possible (by collecting data on the day and using an interview method at retest) and contrast these findings with other operationalisations such as vividness or confidence but also with event memory. Our second aim was to capitalise on the particular case-study that is Belgium to examine social identification. Within a few hours after the terrorist attacks in Brussels in March 2016, a small sample of students completed a questionnaire on the way they learnt about the event and their knowledge of it. Retest data was obtained fifteen months later, through an in-depth interview. Our results show a relatively high consistency over time as well as high vividness and confidence for their memory of the reception context. We also measured participants' identification at three levels: local (Brussels) - national (Belgium) - supranational (Europe). In the particular context of the Brussels bombings, social identification with Brussels and Europe correlated with measures of flashbulb memory while social identification with Belgium did not.

