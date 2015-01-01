|
Citation
|
Holm AL, Salemonsen E, Severinsson E. Nurs. Open 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIM: To synthesize suicide prevention strategies for older adults. The review question was Which suicide prevention strategies are useful for older adults? DESIGN: Integrative review. DATA SOURCES: Academic Search Premier, CINAHL, Ovid PsycINFO and PubMed were searched for articles published between January 2009 and December 2019. REVIEW METHODS: An integrative review of quantitative, qualitative and theoretical papers with a qualitative thematic analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; suicide; older adults; social support; communication; integrative review