Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of suicidal behavior and its association with psychological factors in Mexican adolescents.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Cross-sectional study based on the National Survey of Health and Nutrition (Ensanut 2018-19), with a sample of 17 995 adolescents (10-19 years). Adjusted logistic regression models were estimated, obtaining Odds Ratio (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (95%CI).



RESULTS: Prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt in Mexico were 5.1 and 3.9%, respectively; the high-est prevalence was in Guanajuato (ideation: 9.0%, attempt: 7.8%). Associated factors. Suicidal ideation: tobacco (OR= 2.26; 95%CI: 1.62-3.16), alcohol (OR= 2.12; 95%CI: 1.65-2.73), depressive symptoms (OR= 6.04; 95%CI: 4.71-7.73), sexual abuse (OR= 6.57; 95%CI: 4.57-9.45). Suicidal attempt: tobacco (OR= 2.17; 95%CI: 1.49-3.15), alcohol (OR= 2.32; 95%CI:1.77-3.03), depressive symptoms (OR= 6.47; 95% CI: 4.91-8.51), sexual abuse (OR= 6.76; 95%CI: 4.60-9.96).



CONCLUSIONS: By increasing suicidal behavior in Mexican adolescents, it is necessary to implement preventive public policies that articulate mental health, addiction and violence programs.

Language: es