Rivera-Rivera L, Fonseca-Pedrero E, Séris-Martínez M, Vázquez-Sala A, Reynales-Shigematsu LM. Salud Publica Mex. 2020; 62(6): 672-681.
OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of suicidal behavior and its association with psychological factors in Mexican adolescents.
Language: es
depression; suicidal ideation; alcohol drinking; sex offenses; suicide attempted; tobacco use