Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate levels of early childhood develop-ment (ECD) and associated factors in Mexican population aged 19-59 months.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The Ensanut 2018-19 evaluated ECD using the Early Childhood Development Index (ECDI) and level of language develop-ment. We used multivariate models, with logistic or linear regression, depending on the outcome variable.



RESULTS: Children of wealthier households and with children's books at home are more likely of having an adequate ECDI; in contrast, children who experienced violent discipline methods are less likely. Children living in rural areas, with more highly educated mothers, who were not undernourished, and with support for learning have higher language scores.



CONCLUSIONS: Public policies aimed to enhance early childhood development should take into account the associated modifiable factors.

