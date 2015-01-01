Abstract

We have read the letter by Dong and colleagues (1). We are very pleased with their interest and input on our study (2). First, Dong et al. noted that the percentage of accidents caused by magnetic toys has been increasing, and that a record of the date of ingestion would allow us to see the trend in recent years. Parents and caregivers do not always know that magnetic toys can be dangerous...



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en