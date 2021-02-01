Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the relationship between glaucoma severity and rate of falls, fear of falling, and avoidance of activities at-risk for falls.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



METHODS: Glaucoma patients (n=138), ages 55-90 years, with mild (n=61), moderate (n=54), and advanced (n=23) glaucoma in the better-eye based on the Glaucoma Staging System, and age-matched controls (n=50) were recruited from the Eye Clinics at Washington University, St. Louis, MO. Participants completed questionnaires regarding falls, fear of falling, and avoidance of activities at-risk for falls.



RESULTS: Of the glaucoma participants, 36% reported at least one fall in the prior 12 months compared to 20% of controls (adjusted odds ratio [OR], 2.7; 95% CI, 1.18-6.17; p=0.018). Compared to controls, the mild glaucoma group trended towards a higher fall risk (adjusted OR, 2.43; 95% CI, 0.97-6.08; p=0.059) and the advanced group had the highest fall risk (adjusted OR, 7.97; 95% CI, 2.44-26.07; p=0.001). A greater risk of a high fear of falling and high avoidance of at-risk activities occurred at the moderate stage of glaucoma compared to controls (adjusted OR, 4.66; 95% CI, 1.24-17.49; p=0.023 and adjusted OR, 4.49; 95% CI, 1.34-15.05; p=0.015, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Patient education, interventions, and appropriate referrals to minimize falls should be considered in older adults with early glaucoma and continue with advancing disease. Decreasing a patient's fall-risk may decrease their fear of falling and avoidance of at-risk activities. Reducing falls, fear of falling, and avoidance of at-risk activities may lower morbidity and mortality and improve emotional and social well-being of glaucoma patients.

Language: en