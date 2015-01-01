|
Lucassen MFG, Perry Y, Frampton C, Fleming T, Merry SN, Shepherd M, Stasiak K. Australas. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: SPARX is a computerized cognitive behavioral therapy self-help program for adolescent depression that is freely available in New Zealand. At registration, users identify themselves as either male, female, intersex, or transgender. We aimed to describe the mental health of adolescent intersex users.
Language: en
adolescent; depression; diverse sex development; intersex; variations of sex characteristics