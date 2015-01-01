SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sveticic J, Stapelberg NJ, Turner K. Australas. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright © 2021, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher John Wiley and Sons

10.1177/1039856221992632

OBJECTIVE: Reductions in suicidal and self-harm presentations to emergency departments (EDs) since COVID-19 indicate changes in help-seeking behaviours, but it is unknown if hospital avoidance equally affects all population groups.

METHOD: Socio-demographic and clinical information relating to suicidal and self-harm presentations to EDs in Queensland, Australia, were compared for the period before (March-August 2019) and since the COVID-19 outbreak (March-August 2020).

RESULTS: Since COVID, Indigenous Australians and persons with less severe suicidal and self-harm presentations had significantly reduced presentations, while persons younger than 18 years had more presentations. Less suicidal presentations resulted in an admission to inpatient care.

CONCLUSIONS: Patterns of reduced attendance to ED in some groups suggest the need for innovative and community-based models of care to help prevent suicides during the pandemic.


emergency department; suicide; COVID-19; presentation; triage score

