|
Citation
|
Sveticic J, Stapelberg NJ, Turner K. Australas. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Reductions in suicidal and self-harm presentations to emergency departments (EDs) since COVID-19 indicate changes in help-seeking behaviours, but it is unknown if hospital avoidance equally affects all population groups.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; suicide; COVID-19; presentation; triage score